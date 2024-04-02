No one is above the law. These were the sentiments of the SAPS Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi following the arrest of a policeman over allegations he assaulted his girlfriend.

Police said the 39-year-old police Sergeant was arrested on Tuesday morning following the alleged assault on Sunday. The policeman, who is stationed at the Mpumalanga police station in Hammarsdale, faces charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. “It is alleged that the officer assaulted a 29-year-old woman along the Mthoko Mkhize Main Road on Sunday night,” said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Police said investigations are already under way into the victim's allegation that she was initially refused to open a case. “Should there be any substance on the allegations, internal processes will be instituted and responsible officers will be subjected to appropriate departmental steps. “The South African Police Service prioritises Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases and front-line police officers abide by the Domestic Violence Act and should act accordingly.”

Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi said that police officers should be exemplary and walk the talk. "Women and children must be and feel safe around men, they must feel even safer in the presence of police officers, whether on or off duty. “Police officers must champion the fight against any form of violence perpetrated against women and children. If police officers commit any crime, we shall arrest them and ensure that they face the wrath of the law.