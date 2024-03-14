Independent Online
Thursday, March 14, 2024

Durban cop arrested for allegedly transporting drugs for Verulam gang boss

Constable Sherwynn Ezra Chetty made his first appearance this week, on charges of drug dealing, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of unlicensed ammunition. Picture: Facebook

Published 1h ago

A Durban police officer was expected to make his formal bail application in the Verulam Magistrate's Court next week, after he was arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs.

Constable Sherwynn Ezra Chetty made his first appearance this week, on charges of drug dealing, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of unlicensed ammunition.

His arrest comes following a multi-disciplinary operation who stopped the policeman at a roadblock on the M41, just before the Phoenix offramp.

It is alleged that Chetty was arrested while transporting drugs in a marked South African Police Service (SAPS) vehicle in full uniform in uMhlanga, at the weekend.

Speaking to IOL, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant Simphiwe Mhlongo, said the 28-year-old officer was found with small packets of crystal meth, heroin capsules, crack cocaine and mandrax tablets to the street value of approximately R7,000.

Chetty has been further implicated in the assault of a Metro Police officer.

It is alleged that the officer was travelling home from his place of worship when a known gang boss in Verulam, and his bodyguards, assaulted him. The officer is believed to be in a critical condition in hospital. Chetty is believed to have links to the gang boss and allegedly works as his protector.

Chetty remains in custody and will re-appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on March 20.

IOL

