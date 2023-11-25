North West councillor accused of allegedly raping two boys denied bail

A former North West ANC councillor at the Matlosana Local Municipality, Tebogo Sepale, has been denied bail by the Orkney Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping young boys. Sepale, 43, is facing 11 charges - two for statutory rape, three for the violation of a child, one for manufacturing pornographic material, four for rape and one of sexual intimidation.

Sepale’s alleged images and videos went viral on social media in May, in which he appears to be having sex with a young boy. The State indicate that it may add more charges when the matter goes to a higher court. NPA North West spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Sepale allegedly shared a nude picture of his private parts with one of his alleged victims.

“He will remain in police custody until the completion of the case,” said Mamothame. His matter was postponed to January,17, 2024, for his first appearance at the Regional Court. Meanwhile, North West ANC said it suspended Sepale’s membership with immediate effect.