North West man jailed for killing his ex-girlfriend’s son, burying body under his bed

A North West man who was found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend’s eight-year-old son was jailed to an effective 15 years behind bars. Itumeleng Mbombo was sentenced in the Atamelang Regional Court this week for the murder of eight-year-old Gosiame Ferris.

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the 21-year-old Mbombo was found with the child’s body buried in a shallow grave under his bed in August 2023. Police said he strangled the eight-year-old boy to death before he tried to dispose of his body. “Evidence led in court indicated that police in Delareyville were called to a shack in Sonderwater Section, Vrisgewacht Village on August 22,2023, where the body of Gosiame was found buried in a shallow grave, under the convict’s bed.

“Following the discovery, Mbombo was immediately arrested. The post mortem report revealed that Mbombo strangled the boy to death, before burying him,“ said Mokgwabone. The court declared him unfit to possess a firearm. Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in the North West, and Dr Rachel Makhari praised the investigating officer and prosecution for securing a success conviction.

They further stated that the sentence will undoubtedly send a clear message that those who commit crimes, particularly against the defenceless, will face harsh prosecution and imprisonment. This month, a Western Cape man who murdered two nine-year-old girls in Albertinia in the Western Cape has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Timothy Michael Ova, 55, was convicted for the murder of Sharon Arries and Jacorien Vaaltyn.