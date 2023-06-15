Independent Online
Independent Online | News
Thursday, June 15, 2023

North West police officer bust for altering doctor’s sick note

Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 19m ago

Cape Town - A North West police officer, stationed at Madibogo police station, was arrested for allegedly fraudulently extending his leave by a day, after a doctor had permitted him to stay home for three days.

Sergeant Kagiso Motlele, 43, appeared in the Setlagole Periodical Court on Tuesday, on a fraud charge.

It is alleged that Motlele handed in a sick note to his commander in May 2023. His commander found the sick note suspicious.

“The matter was reported to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit for investigation, which confirmed that the accused purportedly altered the sick note and failed to report for duty,” police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said.

“The medical practitioner permitted him to stay home for three days to get fit for work, but he fraudulently extended the leave by a day. He was subsequently arrested at his workplace on Tuesday, 13 June 2023.”

Mokgwabone said Motlele was released and was due to appear in the Atamelang Magistrate’s Court on July 7.

North West Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena welcomed the arrest and said the member’s alleged action was unethical and intolerable as it impacted negatively on service delivery and tarnished the image of the SAPS.

IOL

