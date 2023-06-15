Cape Town - A North West police officer, stationed at Madibogo police station, was arrested for allegedly fraudulently extending his leave by a day, after a doctor had permitted him to stay home for three days. Sergeant Kagiso Motlele, 43, appeared in the Setlagole Periodical Court on Tuesday, on a fraud charge.

It is alleged that Motlele handed in a sick note to his commander in May 2023. His commander found the sick note suspicious. “The matter was reported to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit for investigation, which confirmed that the accused purportedly altered the sick note and failed to report for duty,” police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said. “The medical practitioner permitted him to stay home for three days to get fit for work, but he fraudulently extended the leave by a day. He was subsequently arrested at his workplace on Tuesday, 13 June 2023.”