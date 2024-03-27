Northern Cape man in court for murder of two-month-old son found stuffed in backpack

A Northern Cape man appeared in the Kenhardt Magistrate’s Court this week on charges of murder and kidnapping. Wouter Pieters, 31, is accused of kidnapping and murdering his two-month-old son whose body was found stuffed in a backpack abandoned in the veld in the area on March 10.

According to police, Pieters and the child’s mother had a domestic dispute on March 9. He left the home after the altercation and snatched the baby, placing him in a backpack as he was leaving the premises. The mother immediately reported the incident to police and Pieters had been on the run ever since. However, he was spotted at the golf course in Kenhardt by members of the community where he was apprehended and handed over to the police.

Northern Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Timothy Sam told local publication, Diamond Fields Advertiser that members of the public had apprehended Pieters who was set to appear in the local magistrate’s court. Pieters made a brief court appearance and was formally charged with the murder and kidnapping of the two-month-old boy. It is still unclear what the cause of death of the baby was at this stage.

The matter has been postponed until April 3, for a formal bail application. Pieters has been remanded in custody until his next appearance. Police said their probe into the incident is still under investigation.

Northern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Koliswa Otola lauded the community for their vigilance and cooperation in searching for the suspect. Police urge anyone with information to contact their nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. [email protected]