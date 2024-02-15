Suspect arrested after murder of 11-year-old girl in Cape Town

A suspect has been taken in for questioning after the body of an 11-year-old girl was found in a canal near Ithemba Farms at the weekend, Cape Town police confirmed. Monneashia Prins went missing on February 9, and had been last seen wearing grey school pants and a pink hoodie.

She was last seen near the Ithemba Farms in the vicinity of Blue Downs and Eerste River. At the time the child’s body was found, her identity was unknown to the police. The Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg said an inquest docket was opened.

“Kleinvlei police registered an inquest for investigation after the body of an unknown child was discovered in a canal near Ithemba Farms on Saturday, February 10,” Twigg said. “The victim was covered in mud and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.” However, a missing persons report was only filed on Sunday, February 11, Twigg confirmed.

By Tuesday, police confirmed the unidentified body found was that of the missing primary school learner. “It was established that the body that was found was that of the child that was reported missing. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” Twigg said. On Thursday, Twigg confirmed a suspect has been taken into custody for Prins’ murder.

He also confirmed she had been raped. "We can confirm that a 19-year-old man was taken in for questioning regarding the murder, rape, and kidnapping of the 11-year-old girl whose body was found in a canal on Saturday, February 10, in Old Faure Road, Eerste River. He will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court once he has been charged," Twigg said.