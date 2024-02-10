Accused in Nahemia Claasen murder case admits he fired shots

Cape Town - An alleged gang member from Parkwood who is accused of murdering little Nahemia Claasen has admitted to firing “hollow bullets” on the day of the shooting. Murder accused Christopher Kemp made the shocking statement at the Western Cape High Court yesterday as he questioned the state’s evidence against him amid preparations for the murder trial.

After waiting for nearly four years, Nahemia’s family were informed that the trial will finally start on October 7. The 11-year-old boy was shot just metres from his home in Parker’s Walk on September 7, 2020 amid a bloody gang war between the Mongrels and the Six Bobs gangs. His death sparked an outcry as Grassy Park cops went on the hunt for Kemp, an alleged member of the Mongrels gang.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Kemp had been shot a few days earlier by the Six Bobs gang and returned to Parker’s Walk along with Shaun Motaung, 29, to seek revenge. Kemp allegedly missed his target and Nahemia was struck. He was rushed to the Red Cross Hospital where he was later declared brain dead and died.

A week later hundreds of residents lined up outside his home to say their final farewells as they grieved the loss of yet another child in the Cape Flats community. The accused duo initially faced several charges including murder, attempted murder, firearm-related charges and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. Last year the state withdrew the charges against Motaung and he was set free. Kemp had originally planned to enter into a plea deal but this was hamstrung when the state rejected his offer of a 20-year sentence.

During court proceedings yesterday, Judge Nathan Erasmus, outlined the procedures that would follow in the trial and warned Kemp not to take advice from “prison lawyers”. “I won’t be the presiding judge on the day and I want you to understand that if you are found guilty at trial you can be handed a life sentence. Don’t let the tronk [prison] lawyers give you advice. You will face the sentence on your own.” Erasmus also turned his attention to the public gallery and questioned Nahemia’s mother, Danielle, who was seen wearing a picture of her slain son on her T-shirt.

“I can only imagine how difficult it must be for you to sit here. I want you to sit at the bottom in the court as you are also a victim. If you need help or emotional support during the trial, I want you to know that there are facilities in the court for you. I want you to know that we acknowledge you.” Kemp’s lawyer informed the judge that there was no possibility of a guilty plea, but the eager accused let it slip that he indeed did shoot on the day. “I want to know how can it be my bullet when I shot a hollow point and the child only died in hospital, not instantly?”