Northern Cape police arrest eight for buying stolen generators

Cape Town – The Northern Cape Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit arrested eight suspects for allegedly purchasing stolen goods valued at R85 000 in Hartswater and Jan Kempdorp on Thursday morning. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Sergio Kock, said the operations dubbed "Profit" and "Phunya” respectively focused on suspects allegedly purchasing stolen property. Numerous undercover agents were involved in business transactions with the eight suspects over an extended period.

Kock also said at approximately 4am, the deputy provincial commissioner for crime detection, Major-General Mmantsheke Lekhele, led the collective team. It included the Frances Baard district commissioner, Major-General Johan Bean, the provincial head for Organised Crime Investigations, Brigadier Johan Myburgh, and members from other units and components. “The senior managers were at the forefront of the operations that netted eight suspects (six males and two females).

“The suspects were arrested in Jan Kempdorp, Hartswater and Kimberley with the assistance of Kimberley Public Order Policing Unit, K9 Unit and members from the SAPS Legal Services,” Kock said. Kock added police confiscated an array of exhibits, including generators, grinders, electric drills, a pellet gun, flat-screen TVs, a bicycle, meat saws, blowers and tyres with an approximate value of R85 000. “The suspects are aged between 27 and 73 and will be appearing in the Hartswater and Jan Kempdorp Magistrate’s Courts for dealing in stolen property and theft soon,” Kock added.