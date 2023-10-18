Northern Cape woman sentenced to 15 years behind bars for killing husband

A Northern Cape woman who stabbed and killed her husband following an argument at Vloekpoort Farm, near De Aar, has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars. Mietjie Steenkamp, 41, was sentenced to 15 years in jail in the De Aar Regional Court after being found guilty of murdering Piet America, 55.

Steenkamp sentencing emanates from an incident that took place on July 29, 2023. The accused and the deceased, who were husband and wife and were staying together at Vloekpoort Farm, near De Aar, were visited by their farm neighbours and enjoyed a drink together. It is alleged that while drinking with their neighbours, the deceased poured the wine that they were drinking, but the accused had a problem with that. "The couple started to argue, and the wife took a knife and stabbed the husband underneath his ear, and he passed on," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

"The matter was reported to the police, and the accused was arrested the following day, July 30, 2023, and charged with murder," Senokoatsane said. Senokoatsane further added that the matter was transferred to the regional court, where the accused was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment by the court. Senokoatsane also said that the NPA continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring that all perpetrators of gender-based violence are sentenced appropriately without fear, favour, or prejudice.