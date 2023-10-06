A 35-year-old Mpumalanga woman was arrested for murder after fleeing the scene where she allegedly drove over her husband with a car several times when he stood behind the car, prohibiting her from leaving. Samantha Gaunche and her husband Jansen Van Rensburg were allegedly involved in an altercation at the time of the incident at a friend’s house at Plot 72 Modder East Orchards Ellon in Sundra, where the deceased tried to stop Gaunche from leaving before she allegedly drove over him.

Eventually, Gaunche drove off, leaving her husband behind. Van Rensburg was declared dead by medical practitioners upon arrival at the scene of the crime. Gaunche was arrested at a nearby farm, at least a kilometre away from the scene, where she allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. Farm workers who witnessed the accident apprehended her as she ran towards a bridge, allegedly attempting to flee from the accident. She was taken back to her vehicle, and police were immediately alerted, and she was arrested on the spot.