Off-duty Durban cop, returning from a wedding with his wife killed in apparent road rage incident

Durban - An off-duty Durban police officer was shot and killed in what appears to be a suspected road rage incident on Sunday evening. The shooting incident took place at around 8pm on Bhekisisa Road in the Mahlabathini area in KwaNgcolosi, Hillcrest.

KZN Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Information at police's disposal shows that the 34-year-old off-duty police officer was driving from a wedding with his wife when another motorist drove recklessly and blocked the deceased path. “An altercation reportedly ensued, and the driver of the other vehicle pulled out a gun. “The officer, who was still in his car, also pulled out his private firearm, but the suspect was the first one to fire several shots at him. He was declared dead at the scene.”

Netshiunda said the policeman’s wife, who was seated at the back of the car, escaped unharmed. Police said the victim was stationed at the Mariannhill Public Order Policing. “Hillcrest police have opened a case of murder for investigation, and a manhunt for the suspect has been launched,” said Netshiunda.

He said the motive of the shooting is subject to a police investigation. According to an incident report, the policeman had asked the man why he had been driving recklessly, and the suspect allegedly swore using vulgarities. The deceased sustained three gunshot wounds on his upper body and head.