Operation Shanela: police arrest over 3,000 suspects in Limpopo

Festive Season Operation Shanela in Limpopo has led to the arrests of 3,107 suspects from December 18 to 24. The suspects were arrested for various offences including murder, attempted murder, robberies, rape, sexual assaults, burglaries, stock theft, and drug-related crimes among others.

The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said eight illegal firearms were also recovered from hardened criminals. Police and various law enforcement agencies conducted multi-disciplinary operations. Police in Limpopo yielded significant success during Operation Shanela. Photo: SAPS “Amongst some of the arrested suspects were 884 wanted suspects who were tracked down by the detective teams across the province for crimes such as rape and sexual offences.

“In addition, 645 were arrested for the contravention of the Immigration Act, 38 suspects were arrested for murder, eight for attempted murder, 224 for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, 158 for assault common, and 87 suspects for malicious damage to properties,” Mashaba said. The forces of Operation Kukula also conducted disruptive illegal mining operations in various areas such as Lulekani and Maake policing precincts amongst others leading to the arrest of scores of suspects and confiscation of illegal mining equipment such as pendukas, gas cylinders, hammers, picks, spades, bags of suspected precious minerals as well as groceries. “The weekly high-density Operation Kukula also confiscated 52 dangerous weapons, eight illegal firearms, 36 ammunition, 47 knives, 10 stolen or hijacked motor vehicles and 541,897 counterfeit goods.