Operation Shanela Strikes Hard: Over 200,000 arrests in six months as fight against organised crime ramps up

In a bold response to the escalating crime wave across South Africa, the ministers of the Justice Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster have unveiled the achievements of Operation Shanela. Since its inception in May 2023, this nationwide initiative has led to the arrest of 213,059 suspects involved in a range of crimes — from cash-in-transit heists to drug trafficking — marking a significant stride in the government's commitment to dismantle criminal syndicates and restore public safety.

At a briefing on Friday, the Minister of Defence, Thandi Modise revealed that in the six-month period, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has apprehended 213,059 individuals for various crimes, including high-profile cash-in-transit robberies, extortion at construction sites, and kidnappings. This operation has also led to the confiscation of 2,657 illegal firearms, disrupting the flow of weapons that fuel criminal activities. The crackdown on drug-related crimes has been equally impactful.

Operation Shanela has seen 19,299 arrests for drug possession and 7,580 for drug trafficking and drug dealing. In a series of major drug busts, law enforcement agencies have dismantled nine drug laboratories valued at over R3 million and intercepted large cocaine shipments worth R215 million in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, including a significant R65 million seizure at Gqeberha's sea port. Addressing the scourge of cash-in-transit heists, the JCPS Cluster highlighted several successful operations.

In one notable incident in Sebokeng, Gauteng, a syndicate linked to multiple heists was intercepted, resulting in 11 suspects being shot and killed. Another operation in Makhado, Limpopo, saw 19 suspects fatally shot, and high-calibre firearms, explosives, and stolen vehicles were recovered at the scene. The JCPS Cluster's efforts extend beyond these high-profile crimes. They have made significant inroads in addressing extortion at economic and construction sites, with 61 suspects arrested since April 2023. Additionally, dedicated teams have been instrumental in tackling kidnappings for ransom, rescuing over 30 victims and arresting 98 suspects.

In the realm of illegal mining, a national security threat, the JCPS Cluster has conducted 28 intelligence-driven operations, resulting in 4,067 arrests. The National Intervention Team's efforts in Mpumalanga have been particularly noteworthy, seizing mining equipment and coal worth millions. The JCPS Cluster's approach also includes legislative and regulatory framework reviews to close loopholes exploited by criminal syndicates.

With the 2024 National and Provincial Elections on the horizon, the JCPS Cluster said it was committed to confronting all threats to South Africa's constitutional democracy, ensuring a safe and secure environment for its citizens. The JCPS Cluster's message was however clear: communities must play a pivotal role in combating organised crime and illegal mining. The law enforcement agencies, bolstered by the support of the South African National Defence Force, are intensifying operations to protect innocent citizens and uphold the law.