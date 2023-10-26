WATCH: Police destroy R800 million worth of seized cocaine, mandrax and heroin

Police have destroyed around five tons of drugs worth an estimated R800 million. These were drugs that were confiscated during day-to-day policing operations across the country.

Speaking at the destruction operation on Thursday, the national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola said drugs destroyed include heroin, mandrax and dagga. He said Thursday's operation is the third in the financial year, with the most recent in Cape Town last month, where drugs valued at R170m were destroyed. "This drug bust happened in August 2022 when Ebrahim Kara, Elias Radebe, and Meshack Ngobese were arrested in Cape Town after a truck transporting more than 600 blocks of cocaine was stopped by police and the drugs were discovered hidden in false wooden boards.

“This matter was finalised, and Kara was handed down an eight-year sentence, while Radebe and Ngobese were handed down one-year and six-year imprisonment sentences, respectively," Masemola said. He added that more than a ton of the drugs were illegal drugs and medications, including non-registered Viagra.

The drugs are burnt whereby they are discarded into a furnace. Masemola said it was encouraging that 15,400 suspects have been arrested during countrywide Operation Shanela efforts. He said another 7,000 were arrested for drug dealing.

Police officials at the destruction operation. Picture: Supplied "R150 million of cocaine in KZN also illustrates the cooperation between law enforcement agencies across the world in clamping down on transnational organised crime. "Indeed, our intelligence structures are hard at work preventing and putting a stop to the drug trade in the country and beyond. This is also a clear demonstration that all stakeholders involved in border security are working together to tighten the control measures for cargo entering and departing our country," he said.