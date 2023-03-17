The man accused of setting a fire at the parliamentary precinct is expected to undergo mental observation. A spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority said yesterday’s (Friday) proceedings were postponed until next week.

"The case against Zandile Christmas Mafe has been postponed until 28 March, 2023, to allow the DPCI to finalise logistical arrangements for him to be admitted at a hospital in the Eastern Cape for mental observation," said Eric Ntabazalila. IOL previously reported that Mafe refused to be admitted to Valkenberg Hospital in Cape Town and has opted for a hospital in the Eastern Cape. His lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, wouldn’t divulge the reasons for his client’s position.

Mafe faces housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson, terrorism, arson and theft charges and has been in custody since January 2 last year, after the National Assembly building in Cape Town was gutted by fire. Meanwhile, the Cabinet has revealed that work is under way for the rebuilding of Parliament after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana allocated R2 billion for the project. This comes as officials in Parliament are finalising the details for the reconstruction and restoration of the institution. Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said more details would be given later by Secretary to Parliament Xolile George on the rebuilding and restoration of the building.