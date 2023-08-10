Parliament fire: Zandile Mafe unfit to stand trial

The man alleged to have burnt Parliament is not fit to stand trial, the Western Cape High Court heard on Thursday. Zandile Mafe’s matter appeared before the court in his absence.

Mafe faces charges of housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson, terrorism, arson and theft, and has been in custody since January 2 last year, after the National Assembly building in Cape Town was gutted by fire. Earlier this year, Mafe was sent for a psychiatric evaluation at the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape after he refused to be admitted to Valkenberg Hospital in Cape Town. The medical report, which has been much anticipated, was finally disclosed and the outcome of the independent psychiatric assessment conducted at the request of Mafe’s defence counsel found he was unfit to stand trial.

This, after State-appointed experts gave separate findings relating to Mafe. Last month during his court appearance, Mafe shocked the court as he went on a rant where he admitted to intentionally burning Parliament. “You must take it to Bloemfontein, that Parliament. If you don’t take it to Pretoria. If you don’t relocate. It must move. This Parliament here I burnt it intentionally. Me, Christmas Zandile Mafe. I’m going to burn it more if it doesn’t move to Bloemfontein or Pretoria,” he said, while gesturing his hands all over the place.

He went on further, stating the service delivery protests happening “outside” was regarding his release. Mafe also went on a rant about load shedding. It is unclear what steps will be taken at this stage.

Mafe is remanded in the hospital section of Pollsmoor Prison. The case has been postponed until September 1 for legal counsels to explain to the judge how they propose proceeding with the matter. [email protected]