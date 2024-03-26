People lured on social media to buy advertised Toyota Avanza, almost robbed by criminals purporting to be police officers

Police in North West have arrested eight people for allegedly attempting, on different occasions, to rob people who responded to a social media advert of a Toyota Avanza being sold. The eight suspects were arrested on Saturday following a robbery attempt which happened at Jouberton last month, according to North West provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

“A rapid response to information received regarding a traumatic incident by an armed gang in Jouberton last month, led to the arrest of eight suspects in the early hours of Saturday morning, March 23,2024,” he said. Police reports suggest that members of the SA Police Service’s (SAPS) crime intelligence interviewed victims following an attempted armed robbery that occurred at Jouberton. “The suspects used various social media platforms to advertise the sale of a Toyota Avanza vehicle. After responding to the advert, the unsuspecting potential buyer and those who accompanied him, were taken to a house in Jouberton for a transaction,” said Mokgwabone.

Police said the robbers used different social media platforms to advertise the sale of the Toyota Avanza. File Picture: Courtney Africa / Independent Newspapers It was during the transaction to buy the Toyota Avanza when a group of unidentified people, some pretending to be police officers pounced, and tried to rob the buyers. “However, a child ran out of the house and screamed for help. Thus, the suspects left without committing the robbery,” said Mokgwabone. A team of police investigators was set up to track the alleged robbers.

“Soon after the establishment of the team, information was received about the gang's conspiracy to rob another unsuspecting buyer,” he said. Unknowing that they were under police surveillance, on Friday the robbers also tried to scam and rob another potential buyer who had responded to an advertisement of the same Toyota Avanza. “The vigilant team consisting of Rustenburg and provincial crime intelligence, provincial organised crime, Potchefstroom public order police, and Potchefstroom flying squad pounced on the suspects. Thus, eight males, aged between 25 and 48, were arrested,” said Mokgwabone.

During the arrest, one of the alleged robbers was found in possession of a police officer’s appointment card. Mokgwabone said the eight men are facing charges of armed robbery and impersonating a police officer. “Investigations into the matter are under way and the possibility of linking the suspects with other cases cannot be ruled out,” he said.