Pretoria - Hawks serious corruption investigation members have arrested 15 suspects aged between 28 and 58 in connection with disability grant fraud at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa). Spokesperson for the Hawks in Limpopo, Captain Matimba Maluleke, said a medical doctor allegedly connived with a Sassa official to enable people who were not disabled to get disability grants.

“Between June and November 2020, the Jane Furse-based medical doctor and the former social grant administrator at the Jane Furse Sassa offices who is now a ward councillor allegedly recruited members of the community to apply for a disability grant whereas they were not disabled,” Maluleke said. “It is further alleged that the doctor would certify on the application forms that the applicants were disabled, and the former Sassa administrator would successfully process the applications. A Limpopo medical doctor and a former Sassa administrator have been arrested for allegedly facilitating disability grant payments for people who are not disabled. File Picture “According to the information, the first payments from Sassa to the applicants would be given to the doctor and the former administrator to share, while the other payments would be for the applicants,” according to the Hawks.

Sassa officials received a tip-off about the fraudulent activities and reported the matter to the Hawks, who instituted an investigation. The suspects were arrested during a sting operation, charged and warned to appear in the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on March 1. Other suspects yet to be arrested include another medical doctor.

Last month, the Hawks in Limpopo arrested a 33-year-old municipal official for alleged involvement in tender corruption in Polokwane. “The complainant, who is a businessman, alleged that he had applied for a tender that was advertised by the (Lepelle Nkumpi Local) Municipality to provide road construction machines,” Maluleke said at the time. “While waiting for the announcement of the winner of the tender, the complainant allegedly received a call from someone who claimed to be from Lepelle Nkumpi Local Municipality, and requested to meet with him in Lebowakgomo at the municipal offices to discuss about the tender for which he had applied.”

The meeting was allegedly held, involving senior municipal officials and the complainant. The applicant was allegedly told that his company had won the tender, but he had to pay a R30 000 gratification. “The matter was reported to the Hawks' serious corruption investigation members based in Polokwane, and subsequently an undercover operation was conducted,” said Maluleke.