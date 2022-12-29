Person arrested after pro bodybuilder Durban doctor shot 10 times outside surgery

Durban - One person has been arrested after Durban doctor Dr Aadil Khan was shot and wounded outside his surgery last month. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit.

He made his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and was remanded in police custody. The suspect, who faces a charge of attempted murder, cannot be named until an identity parade is held. NPA provincial spokesperson Natasha Kara said the matter was adjourned to next week for an identity parade.

Khan, a pro bodybuilder, was shot at by two armed men in Randles Road, in the parking lot of his surgery on November 1 at around 6pm. KZN police said a case of attempted murder was being investigated by Sydenham SAPS. At the time of the shooting provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said: “It is alleged that on 1 November 1, 2022 at 6pm, a 45-year-old man was leaving his place of work on Randles Road in Sydenham area when he was shot by two unknown men. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The suspects fled the scene in a silver vehicle.”

Khan’s wife Melissa Symonds told News 24 they had no clue what the motive for the shooting was. She described her husband as an upstanding member of society who went out of his way to help members of the community, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. She told News24 the incident had taken a toll on their family, especially the couple’s two-year-old.

