Phala Phala: Third person hands himself over to police in connection with the alleged theft at Ramaphosa’s farm

A third person is expected to line up in the dock on Friday in connection with housebreaking and theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm. The 27-year-old will appear in the Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks), the suspect handed himself over to police on Thursday afternoon at the Bela-Bela police station. The other two accused, Imanuwela David, 39, and Froliana Joseph, 30, were arrested on Sunday and made their first appearance in court on Monday. They faced charges of housebreaking, theft, and an additional charge of money laundering.

South Africa - Limpopo - 07 November 2023 - Emanuela David and Froliana Joseph suspected of breaking into President Cyril Ramaphosas Phala Phala farm in February 2020 made their first appearance in the Bela-Bela Magistrates court today. Picture: Thabo Makwakwa / Independent Media Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, Limpopo regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said the amount stolen amounts to $580,000. “The two suspects are facing four counts: conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, housebreaking with intent to steal, housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, and money laundering,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. She said Joseph was working at Ramaphosa’s farm.