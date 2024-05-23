PICS: Alleged robbers injured, rushed to hospital after Limpopo motorist was hijacked, shot several times

Two alleged robbers were wounded and arrested in the Waterberg District of Limpopo, following a carjacking and an attempted murder incident. The hijacking happened on Monday evening, after a 35-year-old man knocked off at a local mine in Northam, and departed from his work premises at around 2pm, driving a white Toyota Corrolla.

“While driving along the R510 road, the motorist gave three unknown males a lift, who later hijacked him along the way,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “The trio drove with the 35-year-old male and headed to the direction of Thabazimbi until they stopped between Thabazimbi and Hoopdal T- junction at about 4.30pm.” The motorist was taken to nearby bushes and shot multiple times in the upper body, before the assailants fled the scene with his vehicle.

“The victim managed to get assistance from a passing motorist and was later transported to hospital by the members of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for medical assistance while in critical condition,” said Ledwaba. “Afterwards, a case of hijacking and attempted murder was opened and a manhunt of the unknown male suspects was launched for their apprehension.” Members of the police’s provincial tracking team, Mokopane detectives and private security companies were activated and the hijacked Toyota Corolla was positively spotted while driving along the R101 road, outside Modimolle, said Ledwaba.

“Police made attempts to stop it but the trio unexpectedly started to open fire and they (police) retaliated until the motor vehicle lost control and knocked down a road sign and damaged a fence of a nearby farm,” he said. “Two suspects managed to flee, and ran into the bushes to evade arrest but a 23-year-old driver was trapped inside the motor vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.” Two alleged robbers are hospitalised in Limpopo following a shoot-out with law enforcement, after a motorist was hijacked and shot multiple times. Picture: SAPS He was later taken to hospital to get medical attention while under police guard.

During the arrest of the 23-year-old, police found one firearm inside the motor vehicle and the search for his two accomplices was intensified. The following day, on Tuesday morning, Ledwaba said a 24-year-old Zimbabwean national was subsequently arrested by the Farm Watch and Community Policing Forum (CPF) members at one of the farms in Modimolle. Two alleged robbers are hospitalised in Limpopo following a shoot-out with law enforcement, after a motorist was hijacked and shot multiple times. Picture: SAPS “The suspect was handed to the police with severe gunshot wounds sustained during the shoot-out and is also admitted in hospital under police guard,” the police said.

“The duo are expected to appear before the Modimolle Magistrate’s Court in absentia until their recovery at a hospital facing a charge of possession of stolen motor vehicle, two counts of attempted murder and possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition.” A manhunt of the third suspect who managed to flee from the crash scene is continuing across the province. “Police request anyone with information that can assist to contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola on 082 749 2233, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station or My SAPS App,” the police appealed.