PICS: Drug peddler fails to outrun police, chased to his home and arrested for heroin possession

A 52-year-old man is on Wednesday scheduled to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court after he was arrested by the Polokwane police for possession and dealing in illicit drugs. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the alleged drug dealer, who is a foreign national, was arrested after he was cornered, and found with drugs worth over R12,000 on Tuesday morning.

“The team received information about a suspect who was about to deliver illicit drugs at one of the shops in Eduan Park, driving a blue Chevrolet Spark with a Limpopo registration number,” he said. The police team followed up on the information and rushed to the given address. A 52-year-old man was arrested in Polokwane for allegedly dealing in drugs. Picture: SAPS “They spotted a motor vehicle fitting the description, and the motor vehicle was tactically stopped. An African male was found occupying the driver's seat, with the door and window locked,” said Ledwaba.

After the law enforcement agents introduced themselves to the 52-year-old man, he immediately sped off when he realised that it was the police. The law enforcement agents gave chase until the alleged drug dealer was caught at his place of residence, along Burger Street in Polokwane. “Upon searching his motor vehicle, a white paper box was found with seven transparent plastic bags containing suspected drugs, heroine and three transparent plastic bags containing powder, also suspected to be heroine,” said Ledwaba.

The 52-year-old man was subsequently arrested for possession of, and dealing in suspected illicit drugs. A 52-year-old man was arrested in Polokwane for allegedly dealing in drugs. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the law enforcement team for their swift response. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe “This resolute action demonstrates the SAPS’s unwavering commitment to destroy the networks which support criminal activity in our communities,” said Hadebe.