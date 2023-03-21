PICS: Five arrests, four sheep crammed in a boot and a stolen car

Five people, aged between 29 and 36, were arrested after they were caught with sheep in the boot of their vehicle on Askham Road, in the Northern Cape this week. Provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Omphile Masegela, said police were conducting operational duties on Monday when they were informed about a white Renault Cleo transporting sheep.

“The vehicle was spotted about 10km outside Upington and a high-speed chase ensued. The vehicle was later stopped and four sheep were found in the boot,” Masegela said. Masegela added that the driver failed to provide proof of ownership. The vehicle was also circulated and found to be reported as stolen on a Cape Town Central case.

Five people were arrested after they were caught with sheep in the boot of their vehicle on Askham Road, in the Northern Cape. Picture: SAPS “The police arrested four men and a woman. The suspects are facing charges of stock theft and possession of stolen property. They are all expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in Upington soon,” Masegela said. Last week, three men were nabbed near Mokopane after they were caught transporting suspected stolen goats and sheep.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Dikeledi Gopane, said the three suspects, aged between 35 and 48, were travelling in an Isuzu bakkie from Musina heading to Gauteng when their vehicle was stopped during a roadblock as well as stop and search operation conducted by police officers from the provincial office under the stewardship of Colonel Willy Mapaya. Three male suspects were arrested after they were caught transporting suspected stolen goats and sheep near the Nyl Plaza in Mokopane policing area Picture: SAPS

Three male suspects were arrested after they were caught transporting suspected stolen goats and sheep near the Nyl Plaza in Mokopane policing area. Picture: SAPS “Police in the process managed to recover a total of 56 goats, three sheep and also confiscated the vehicle used to transport the livestock, an Isuzu bakkie,” Gopane said. Gopane said a vehicle and a trailer were also seized.