PICS: Five killed in horror head-on collision in Wonderfontein

Five people have been killed in a horror crash on the N4 Wonderfontein in Mpumalanga. According to the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison , on Saturday night, two vehicles, a VW Polo and Chevrolet, collided on the N4 toll road, near Belfast.

According to the department, four people died at the scene. Police later confirmed that a fifth person died in hospital. "It is not clear as to what caused the crash. However, it is suspected one of the drivers may have lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road before crashing into the vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction. The investigation is already under way," the department's Moeti Mmusi said.

Acting MEC for the department, Busisiwe Shiba, urged motorists to obey road rules. She said most of crashes are avoidable and that mainly they caused by the attitude of most motorists.