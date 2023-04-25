PICS: Man arrested with 14 ‘stolen’ street lights allegedly belonging to eThekwini Municipality

Durban – A Durban man has been arrested by the Hawks after he was allegedly found in possession of stolen street lights and copper cables. Yuvesin Chetty, 39, was arrested on Monday by the Hawks Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit.

According to KZN Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo members received information about copper cables that were suspected to be belonging to the Ethekwini municipality. “They then applied for a search warrant and proceeded to the said premises. “A search was conducted and 56.1kg of burnt copper cables with the street value of approximately R230 000 were found.

“Members also found 14 street lights and an electronic scale.” Copper cables worth more than R200 000 were seized. Picture: Hawks. Mhlongo said the occupants of the house provided a reasonable explanation regarding the owner of the copper cables and he was contacted. “On Monday Chetty handed himself over to the police and he was charged for possession of property suspected to be stolen and damage to essential infrastructure in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act.”

Copper cables worth more than R200 000 were seized. Picture: Hawks. Mhlongo said Chetty would appear in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court for a bail application today. In December last year IOL reported that more than 400 street lights were vandalised on the M41 highway.