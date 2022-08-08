PICS: Man finds AK-47 rifle, three magazines and 69 bullets stuffed behind his washing machine

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga have recovered an AK47 assault rifle and several magazines, stuffed behind his washing machine, close to the scene where nine alleged cash-in-transit robbers had a shoot-out with police on Friday. The Hawks have been roped in to probe the circumstances which led to the automatic rifle being hidden behind the washing machine.

“An AK-47 rifle as well as some magazines and ammunition were recovered on Saturday, 6 August, 2022, at a certain house in Hendrina, next to the scene where a total of nine alleged CIT robbers were arrested on Friday. The recovered items are suspected to have been deliberately hidden by the suspects during a gun battle with the police,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. Police were called after a Mpumalanga man found an AK-47 assault rifle stuffed in his washing machine. Picture: SAPS “According to the information, an AK-47 rifle as well as three of its magazines and 69 rounds of ammunition were found on the said day at about 8am by a resident who noticed something strange on his laundry machine which was placed outside the house.”

Apart from the three magazines, police also found 69 bullets next to the AK-47 assault rifle. Picture: SAPS It is said the washing machine had been shifted from its original position. The owner then adjusted his washing machine and discovered the assault rifle, magazines and bullets. Police were called after a Mpumalanga man found an AK-47 assault rifle stuffed in his washing machine. Picture: SAPS “The police at Hendrina were then alerted and upon arrival together with other role players, the items were confiscated and will form part of the investigation which has been assigned to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) in Mpumalanga. “The items will also undergo some forensic tests as part of the ongoing probe wherein nine were arrested so far. However, police are still in pursuit of other suspects,” Mohlala said.

