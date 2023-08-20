PICS: Police seize cocaine, discover clandestine drug lab in KwaDabeka

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after police discovered a clandestine drug lab in KwaDabeka, in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. Officers from the Rapid Rail Police Unit were patrolling the area when they stopped a vehicle in Otto Volek Road in New Germany, west of the Durban city centre.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said officers searched the vehicle and found 33 packets of white solid rocks, suspected to be cocaine. "Investigations led the police to the suspect’s residence in KwaDabeka where more drugs were recovered. Drug manufacturing equipment, ammunition and an undisclosed amount of money were also found inside the house," Netshiunda said.

SAPS Rapid Rail Police officers stopped a vehicle in New Germany and recovered 33 packets of white solid rocks, suspected to be cocaine.

Picture: SAPS He said the man was charged with dealing in drugs and for being in illegal possession of ammunition. Netshiunda said the accused is expected to make his first court appearance on these charges on Monday.