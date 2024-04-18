PICS: R1 million drugs seized inside an Ethiopian man’s home in Limpopo, and R165,000 cash also confiscated

The Limpopo police’s provincial organized crime unit has arrested a 43-year-old Ethiopian national for allegedly dealing in illicit drugs. The 43-year-old man was arrested at a complex in Jane Furse on Tuesday, according to provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“The provincial organised crime unit received a tip-off, followed up on information, and found the suspect who is an owner of the store in town. The police took him to his place of residence,” said Mashaba. “Upon arrival at his residence in the Morena complex, they found 74 sachets of heroin and one big plastic bag containing a brownish powder substance, suspected to be heroin, inside the wardrobe.” Police in Limpopo have seized drugs worth R1 million during the arrest of an Ethiopian man at his residence where cash amounting to R165,000 was also seized. Picture: SAPS Mashaba said the estimated street value of drugs is R1 million. During the raid, police also seized money in cash amounting to R165,400.

While searching the premises extensively, the police officers also found counterfeit products. The goods were also seized and registered. “Subsequently, the suspect was arrested and charged with dealing in illicit drugs,” said Mashaba. Police in Limpopo have seized drugs worth R1 million during the arrest of an Ethiopian man at his residence where cash amounting to R165,000 was also seized. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the police team “for their swift response, as drugs are a major contributor to most crimes”.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe On Thursday, police said the Ethiopian national was set to appear before the Nebo Magistrate's Court facing charges of dealing in illicit drugs. In December, IOL reported that a 34-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of drugs at his home in Flora Park, Polokwane. “The members of provincial organized crime (unit) received information about a Nigerian male national in possession of drugs at his residence in Wisteria Street, Flora Park. They drove to the said address and found the suspect packaging drugs,” Mashaba said at the time.