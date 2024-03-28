PICS: Toyota Hilux vehicle stolen in North West recovered as Limpopo cops pursue ATM bombers

Various police units in Limpopo have conducted a joint operation in conjunction with their colleagues in Mpumalanga, in a bid to combat ATM bombings in the provinces. During the operation, Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said “significant strides” were made in pursuing suspects responsible for ATM blasts.

“During ongoing operations, this team of members successfully recovered a firearm, ammunition and a stolen motor vehicle (a Toyota Hilux) linked to the perpetrators of these criminal activities,” said Ledwaba. “This after the operatives were able to find information about the whereabouts one of the suspects' in Machipe village in Dennilton. Upon arrival at his house, the police found that the suspect had already fled the scene.” However, at the scene, police recovered one firearm with a serial number filed off, loaded with four live ammunition. Two other live ammunition were also discovered in the house, with one spent rifle cartridge.

A joint cooperation between police in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, focusing on combating ATM bombings, led to recovery of a loaded firearm and a Toyota Hilux which was stolen in North West province. Picture: SAPS “Police continued with the search and discovered a Toyota Hilux club cab, which had been circulated and information indicated that it was stolen in Taung, North West last month,” said Ledwaba. A joint cooperation between police in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, focusing on combating ATM bombings, led to recovery of a loaded firearm and a Toyota Hilux which was stolen in North West province. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has lauded the collaborative efforts between the police officers in the two provinces. She added that the recoveries are a clear indication of police’s commitment to apprehend the culprits being the scourge of ATM bombings.