PICS: Toyota Hilux vehicle stolen in North West recovered as Limpopo cops pursue ATM bombers

Various police units in Limpopo have conducted a joint operation in conjunction with their colleagues in Mpumalanga, in a bid to combat ATM bombings in the provinces.
During the operation, Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said “significant strides” were made in pursuing suspects responsible for ATM blasts.
“During ongoing operations, this team of members successfully recovered a firearm, ammunition and a stolen motor vehicle (a Toyota Hilux) linked to the perpetrators of these criminal activities,” said Ledwaba.
“This after the operatives were able to find information about the whereabouts one of the suspects' in Machipe village in Dennilton. Upon arrival at his house, the police found that the suspect had already fled the scene.”
However, at the scene, police recovered one firearm with a serial number filed off, loaded with four live ammunition. Two other live ammunition were also discovered in the house, with one spent rifle cartridge.
“Police continued with the search and discovered a Toyota Hilux club cab, which had been circulated and information indicated that it was stolen in Taung, North West last month,” said Ledwaba.
Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has lauded the collaborative efforts between the police officers in the two provinces.
She added that the recoveries are a clear indication of police’s commitment to apprehend the culprits being the scourge of ATM bombings.
“While these developments mark progress in police investigation, the manhunt for the suspects remains active and intensive,” said Hadebe.
“Police urge members of the public with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Besana Ntuli on 082 303 9907, nearest police station, anonymously through Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or My SAPS App.”
IOL