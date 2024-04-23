Poachers kill two lions and a zebra, using wire snares in a Limpopo ranch

Police at Lulekani under the Mopani District are investigating a case of illegal poaching of protected wild animals, in an incident where two lions and a zebra were killed. An injured hyena was rescued after it was caught up in a wire snare, in the incident which happened at Genoeg Camp inside Letaba Ranch on Sunday around midnight.

“It is alleged that an employee was sleeping at the premises when he heard a commotion of lions and hyenas not far from the camp. Early in the morning at about 6am, an employee woke up and went to investigate the commotion he had heard last night,” said Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. While walking around in the camp to investigate, the concerned employee discovered two dead lions that were caught in wire snares. There was also a dead zebra, caught in a wire snare, which was found in the vicinity.

Two lions and a zebra were killed after being caught up in wire snares in a Limpopo ranch. File Picture “Moreover, one hyena was also found trapped with wire snares, but it was still alive. The employee managed to free and rescue the animal. Police have launched a manhunt for the unknown suspects,” said Ledwaba.

“Anyone with information that can assist with the investigations should urgently contact the investigating officer Eric Nkuna on 082 657 7297, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station or use My SAPS App.” Police investigations are continuing. In February, police in Limpopo paid tribute to their K9 unit Belgian Shepherd dog, named Bina, after she was killed by a python.

“It is reported that on the said date, K9 dog Bina, a Belgian Shepherd was found killed by a python in her kennel at the Lephalale K9,” Ledwaba said at the time. Police in Limpopo paid tribute to hard working police dog, named Bina, which was killed by a python at the SAPS Lephalale K9 unit. Picture: SAPS