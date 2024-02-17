Police arrest six for murders and locate a missing head in the Free State

Police in the Free State have arrested six suspects for the murders of four people in the Selosesha/Botshabelo area. The suspects aged between 17 and 29, appeared in the Selosesha Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of murder.

The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said officers made the breakthrough during an intelligence-driven investigation that led the team to a missing head. “The discovery was made after four bodies were found near Sepone River with one of the victim's head missing. “All four bodies, two females and two males, had multiple stab wounds and were all found not far from each other inside the stream located in dense and thick vegetation running on the other side of N8 adjacent to the railway line,” Makhele said.

Police said the body part was left under a tree not far from where the bodies were discovered. “A team of skilled investigators worked tirelessly and arrested six suspects to face charges of murder (four counts), robbery, possession of unlicensed firearm, and possession of suspected stolen goods. “Due to the ongoing and critical stages of the investigations, the suspects' names cannot be released at this stage,” Makhele said.

The suspects are expected to apply for bail. The matter against the group has been postponed until February 23. The Free State Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended the dedicated team that worked around the clock on this breakthrough.

“This will at least bring closure to one of the families. Well done to this team of brilliant investigators for the job well done,” Motswenyane said. Anyone with any additional information that can assist in the investigation must contact Colonel Bolsiek at 082 466 8530, call Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or submit an anonymous tip-off on MySAPS App. [email protected]