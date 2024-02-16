Six suspects arrested with abalone worth over R500,000 near St Francis Bay

Six suspects caught with abalone worth over R500,000 have been arrested in another crackdown on abalone poaching in the Eastern Cape. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the arrests took place just after midnight on Thursday in the Kromriver area, following a tip-off.

“It is alleged just after midnight the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team got a tip-off about abalone poaching near St Francis Bay in the Kromriver area,” said Hawks Eastern Cape spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba. “The members are reported to have also spotted a white Ford Ranger travelling on the N2 nearby Kabega Park and the vehicle was pulled over,” Fumba said. “Upon pulling over the vehicle, members noticed that three suspects were inside the vehicle and another three were sitting right on top of 14 abalone bags.”

Police confiscated 818 units weighing about 205 kg of abalone worth R600,000 a Ford Ranger with an estimated value of R300,000 and 11 chucking tools and three diving weight belts. Police said the suspects, aged between 20 and 34, were apprehended on the spot and detained at Kabega Park police station for further proceedings. Last month, one person was arrested following a high-speed chase with police in the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) and apprehended with 234 abalone.