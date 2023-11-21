Police arrest two after seizing over R7 million high-grade dagga

Police in the Western Cape have arrested two suspects after they were found in possession of high-grade dagga worth R7.1 million in Worcester. The suspects, aged 34 and 36, were arrested on November 18, after a search was conducted of the vehicle they were travelling in.

The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, said members attached to the Worcester SA Police Service acted on information received from the public. Officers pulled over a light-duty vehicle suspected of carrying a large consignment of dagga in the trailer. “Police searched the vehicle which led to the discovery and subsequent seizure of 895kg of dagga concealed in five plastic containers in the trailer,” Pojie said.

“The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested and detained on a charge of dealing in drugs and are scheduled to appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court once they have been charged.” The matter is also being investigated by members of the Provincial Organised Crime Narcotics Section of the SAPS. The Western Cape police management praised the members for their commitment and diligence to rid communities of the scourge of drug distribution and abuse.