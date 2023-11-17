R200 million: Man arrested as Joburg cops find stash of drug-manufacturing products in Kya Sands

Police in Gauteng discovered products used to manufacture drugs, with an estimated street value of R200 million, in Kya Sands, Johannesburg. “A 35-year-old suspect, who is a foreign national, was arrested and charged with dealing in a dangerous dependence producing substance,” said Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

The arrest was made on Thursday. “The consignment, which was stored in more than 360 bags, was found locked in a storage facility,” said Masondo. Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo. Picture: Supplied He said the 35-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Randburg Magistrate's Court on an unspecified date.

“It is reported that the police were conducting routine patrols when they noticed a car with one suspicious occupant. As they stopped and searched the driver, police found a bunch of keys in his possession,” said Masondo. “Preliminary investigation led the police to a storage facility. Inside the storage facility were scores of bags of a product that is used to manufacture drugs. The suspect was placed under arrest.” A 35-year-old suspect, who is a foreign national, was arrested as police discovered products used to manufacture drugs, with an estimated street value of R200 million in Kya Sands, Johannesburg. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, two Airports Company SA (Acsa) staffers are set to appear before the Kempton Magistrate's Court on Friday, alongside three others, following a massive drug bust in Australia where two people were arrested.

IOL reported earlier this week that the five were arrested after a highly coordinated operation, led by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), on Wednesday, on allegations of drug trafficking, contravention of the Civil Aviation Act, and contravention of the Customs and Excise Act. Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale said an operation was mobilised following allegations that these suspects are employees of various companies at the OR Tambo International Airport, where they are said to be facilitating the thoroughfare of drugs coming into and out of the airport. "Two suspects employed by Acsa, two suspects from Menzies Aviation and one from Swissport, were arrested as a result," she said.