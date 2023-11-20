Couple allegedly sold weed-infused sweets to school children

Cape Town - Western Cape cops have issued a warning about an increase in the sale of dagga-infused sweets to children amid a R100 000 bust in Ottery on Friday morning. Grassy Park station commander, Dawood Laing, said the early morning raid of two homes owned by a couple resulted in their arrest and the seizure of various items known as “edibles”.

He said eager cops set out on the raids amid information that the couple, aged 29 and 30, were selling the sweets to school children in the precinct. “This is a major problem in the precinct with many schools reporting that the children are reportedly high on drugs. This new trend sees the drug merchants running normal shops in the front of their homes and children can then purchase these drug-infused items and go completely undetected by their parents and teachers.” Colonel Dawood Laing Picture: Tracey Adams / African News Agency (ANA) Laing says the perpetrators are manufacturing the products by extracting the oil from the pits of dagga plants and infusing it with syrups.

“What they do is they extract the oil and add it to syrup and make these gummy sweets and lollipops which they sell for just R15. The problem is, it is unknown what other chemicals they are using and when you consider that other drugs, such as heroin, can easily be melted and added to the syrup and this could start generating a lethal addiction.” He says during the raid, cops found the couple in possession of a large stash of sweets, lollipops and biscuits laced with dagga and they were subsequently arrested. “We seized the entire stash worth over R100000 and its shows how rich they are getting. They are even buying properties cash with the money they make by selling this to our children. Both suspects will be appearing on drug dealing charges at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday and it is time that the courts take these crimes seriously.”

Laing further warns that the sweets may have an impact on younger children who could consume the drugs by mistake. "If you have a younger child who picks up these gummies, the consequences could be deadly. What happens if that child ends up in hospital with a overdose? The parents would be investigated and they would be none the wiser because the child ate what they thought was just a sweet."