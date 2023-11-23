Police captain in Cape Town arrested for extorting spaza shop

A Cape Town police captain is expected to appear in the Blue Down’s Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of extortion, intimidation, and corruption. The 55-year-old police captain attached to the Kraaifontein police station was arrested while on duty on Wednesday, November 22.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said it is alleged the police officer had been extorting a spaza shop owner in the area. “Preliminary investigation suggests that the officer received a substantial payment during July 2023 from the owner of a spaza shop in the area in exchange to operate his business without interference. “It is further alleged that the officer again visited the owner during the month of October 2023, demanding numerous payments, of which the owner paid a certain amount to him in order to keep his business open for operations,” Pojie said.

He said the owner of the spaza shop lodged a complaint at the Kraaifontein police station, which initiated a criminal investigation against the officer. “When the officer became aware of the case against him, he went back and threatened the complainant to withdraw the criminal case against him. This matter was also reported to the local police in aggravation of the extortion case, already under investigation,” Pojie said. The matter was referred to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on Tuesday, who made a decision to charge the police officer with extortion and intimidation.

As a result, a warrant of arrest was issued and executed on Wednesday at his workplace. “The officer is currently in detention and scheduled to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on the mentioned charges on Friday, November 24,” Pojie said. The Western Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile said there is a zero-tolerance approach against corruption within the ranks of the SAPS in the province and re-issued a stern warning to all SAPS members again, as he did earlier this week.

On Wednesday, a police constable appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on a charge of corruption and aiding and abetting an escape from lawful custody. The 26-year-old police officer attached to the Belhar police station was arrested by members of the Anti-Corruption Unit on Monday, November 20. While a fraud suspect was arrested and detained on Friday, November 17, he was approached by the police officer, who requested that he pay R1,000 in exchange for assistance to escape from the holding cells.