Police detain Eastern Cape man after his ex-wife whom he shared a house with, goes missing

Durban - An Eastern Cape man has been detained and questioned by police after his ex-wife, whom he had lived with, had been reported missing. Desiree Baartan, 59, was last seen on June 9.

At the time police said Baartman had left her home in Nagel Street, Extention 29, Bethelsdorp at around 10am and never returned. “Enquiries were made with family and friends where she frequently visited, but they were unable to trace her,” said police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg She was reported missing at SAPS Bethelsdorp on June 14.

Police said following investigations into the disappearance of Baartman, SAPS Bethelsdorp detectives have detained her ex-husband for questioning. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it is alleged that the estranged couple lived together after their divorce and her ex-husband reported her missing from June 9. “On Friday and Saturday (June 16 and June 17) SAPS forensic experts thoroughly conducted an investigation at the house for any evidence and based on their preliminary analysis, the husband was detained for further questioning,” Naidu said.

“A firearm was also confiscated.” Police have, at this stage opened an attempted murder case and no one has been officially charged as yet. Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing Baartman or may know of her whereabouts to contact SAPS Bethelsdorp or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.