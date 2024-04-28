Police divers recover man’s body from Witbank dam

Police divers have rescued the body of a 35-year-old man from a dam in Witbank in Mpumalanga on Saturday. Craig Lambinon of the National Sea Rescue Institute said the local rescue team was alerted to an incident just before 3pm where a man reportedly fell off the rocks and into the water.

"On arrival on scene, according to eyewitnesses, it was determined that the man may have jumped from a diving platform into the water where he had not surfaced after he had entered the water," he said. Divers entered the waters and the man's body was located at a depth of six metres below the surface. "Sadly the man was declared deceased by paramedics.

"The body of the man was transported, aboard our NSRI rescue craft in the care of Police divers and NSRI crew, to the Witbank Yacht and Aquatic Club where Police and Government Health Forensics Pathology Services took the body of the man into their care," Lambinon said. An inquest docket has been opened and the NSRI conveys its condolences to the man's family and friends. Meanwhile, a woman's body was recovered from a beach in the Westbrook area in KwaZulu-Natal.

Community Emergency Response Team said the woman's body washed up on the beach on Friday. Picture: Supplied Community Emergency Response Team (Cert) said the woman's body washed up on the beach on Friday.