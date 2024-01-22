Police hunt for killers after four murdered in latest tavern shooting

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for suspects following a fatal shooting at a tavern in Siyabuswa on Sunday night. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

“On Sunday, around 9pm, a group of armed suspects stormed the tavern at Kgobokwane next to R573 Road in Siyabuswa, where they randomly opened fire in the liquor outlet. They were armed with high calibre rifles,” he said. Three people died at the scene, while a fourth died in hospital. At this stage, the police are investigating four counts of murder with multiple counts of attempted murder.

Mdhluli said no arrests have been effected as yet. “A team of experts in the investigation field has already been assembled under the leadership of the provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, to probe this heinous crime,” Mdhluli said. Police urge anyone with information that may assist in the investigation, leading to the arrest of the perpetrators to call the Crime Stop number on 086-001-0111 or send information via MY SAPS APP.