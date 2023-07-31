Two dead after five hit in Philippi tavern shooting

Cape Town - Two women died and three men were wounded in a shooting that occurred in a tavern. According to the police, the women died at the scene while the injured were rushed to hospital. A witness said the suspects went into the Browns Farm tavern in Philippi and started shooting at the patrons.

“There were a lot of bullets fired, I was at home when I heard the gunshots. It was so scary, we only went outside to look when they stopped shooting and we heard the sirens. “The two women who died were killed while sitting at a table. “The people inside said it was chaotic, they ran for cover,” the woman explained.

“Some people walked out of the tavern bloodied because they were on the floor hiding under tables.” The resident stated this was not the first killing at the tavern. “There have been many murders in the tavern and it was closed but then reopened. The community members have had enough of this and are calling for it to be closed, we can’t lose any more people.”

Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) secretary Dumisani Qwebe said he was in the vicinity when the shooting happened. “I had just passed the tavern when I heard the gunshots. It sounded like there was a thunderstorm the way the bullets rang. “We condemn these killings involving guns. On Saturday there was a meeting in Browns Farm about the murders and later we had this incident.”

Qwebe asked the public to report the shooters to the police. “We would like assistance from the public about this incident. “If anyone knows who the shooters are, they should come forward and tell us who they are,” he said.

“We also would like to know the motive for the shooting.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said they are investigating a murder and attempted murder cases. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Saturday evening at about 9.20 in a tavern in Sinqolamthi Street, Browns Farm, where two adult females were shot and fatally wounded and three adult males shot and wounded are under investigation.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said they are investigating murder and attempted murder cases after five were shot at a tavern. “Nyanga police attended to a complaint of a shooting and upon arrival at the crime scene found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. “The two female victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the male victims were taken to a medical facility for treatment. “The motive for the attack is yet to be established. Murder and attempted murder cases were registered for investigation.”