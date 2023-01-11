Police hunt for suspects who shot two men in broad daylight in Durban CBD

Durban - Police are on the lookout for two suspects who shot dead two men in the Durban CBD on Tuesday afternoon. Darryl Manickum and Tyron Pillay, both 30, were seated in a blue Hyundai i10 when they were confronted by the gunmen and fatally wounded.

The incident took place on Yousuf Dadoo Street at around 4pm. According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, reports indicate that the two men were seated in a vehicle when they were approached by the two armed suspects who started shooting at them. “The victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The suspects are reported to have fled the scene in a grey Toyota Avanza with Durban registration plates.”

Despite reports that the shooting maybe linked to an ongoing turf war between rival gangs, Netshiunda said the motive of the killings had not been established. “Police investigations are continuing, and two counts of murder are being investigated by Durban Central SAPS.” According to Kyle van Reenen from Emer-G-Med paramedics the men were found dead on the pavement and sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the victims sustained a gunshot wound to the head. IOL reported that the area had at least five shooting incidents in the past two weeks. In another incident, the owner of a tow-truck company was shot outside a popular bakery in Cowey Road in a drive-by shooting.

A car guard told IOL that a white Mercedes was driving along the road and a Toyota Etios drove up behind it. “Next thing, someone from the Etios started shooting.” The man was rushed by private transport to hospital.