Police launch manhunt after security guard shoots colleague during heated altercation at work

Police in Bela-Bela have launched an intensive manhunt following an incident in which a security guard allegedly shot and wounded his colleague during a heated confrontation at work. The incident occurred at Radium, a few kilometres outside Bela-Bela town on Human Rights Day at around midday.

“According to preliminary investigations, the two male officers were on duty at the time of the altercation, which quickly escalated, leading to one officer discharging a firearm at the other,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. The 37-year-old victim was shot several times. He was promptly transported to a nearby medical facility. The attacker immediately fled the scene after the shooting, leaving his service pistol at the guard room.

Ledwaba said a case of attempted murder was opened. Meanwhile, Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident among the security personnel. Hadebe vowed that the investigating team would diligently trace the wanted security guard in a bid to bring him to justice.

Police are appealing to members of the public who have any information that could lead to the arrest of the fugitive to provide information. “Information can be provided anonymously and will be treated with the strictest confidence. The public can contact Lieutenant Colonel Annemarie Smith on 082 319 9336 or detectives’ standby number at 082 565 8603,” the police appealed. Alternatively, information can be provided to toll-free Crime Stop number 08600 10111, any nearest police station or use the My SAPS App.