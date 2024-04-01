Police launch manhunt for man involved in the fatal shooting of his wife

A massive police manhunt was launched to find a suspect involved in the murder of a women over the weekend, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Monday. A 45-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by her husband during a church service at Makonde Shadani village on Saturday, March 30.

The suspect whose age was unknown allegedly entered the premises while the congregation was engaged in worship and fired multiple shots at the victim which resulted in her death. According to the police, the suspect fled the scene in a silver-grey Toyota Corolla. SAPS said that while the motive behind the murder remains unclear, domestic violence can not be ruled out.