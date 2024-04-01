Independent Online
Monday, April 1, 2024

Police launch manhunt for man involved in the fatal shooting of his wife

A police manhunt has been launched by Limpopo police following the murder of a woman by her husband. Picture: File

Published 48m ago

Share

A massive police manhunt was launched to find a suspect involved in the murder of a women over the weekend, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Monday.

A 45-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by her husband during a church service at Makonde Shadani village on Saturday, March 30.

The suspect whose age was unknown allegedly entered the premises while the congregation was engaged in worship and fired multiple shots at the victim which resulted in her death.

According to the police, the suspect fled the scene in a silver-grey Toyota Corolla.

SAPS said that while the motive behind the murder remains unclear, domestic violence can not be ruled out.

The Limpopo Provincial Commisioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident and is calling upon the police to urgently track down the suspect and arrest him.

The police are actively pursuing the suspect and has urged the public to share any relevant information that could aid in the swift apprehension of the man.

