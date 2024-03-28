Justice at last for two GBV murder victims

Justice prevailed at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday when Sandile Jegwa was handed a 20-year sentence for the premeditated killing of his girlfriend, Cleo Diko.

Jegwa heard his fate in a packed courtroom. Diko’s decomposed body was found stuffed underneath a bed on January 27, 2023 in Mandalay. She had a rope tied around her neck, and her body was covered with tiles and cement. This followed a major search after Diko was reported missing in October 2022.

Action Society’s Kaylynn Palm, said: “For 425 days, Cleo’s family and friends had to face this murderer time and time again, only to be met with multiple postponements and leave the courtroom with more questions than answers. “However, they refused to give up, and the court was packed to the rafters with friends and loved ones of Cleo.

“Ultimately, we would have preferred a life sentence, but it is good to know he will be removed from society for 20 years. This will afford Cleo’s family and members of her community some peace of mind.” Palm said Diko’s family “left no stone unturned” in getting justice and went so far as to pay for private DNA testing to hasten the process. “Jegwa admitted to coldly hitting (Diko) with a hammer twice after an argument. He hit her until she lost consciousness. He did not try to help her, but let her die and then buried her body.

“Jegwa is a murderer with a history of violence. Even his family were afraid of his violent behaviour. The people of Mandalay can rest easier knowing he has been removed from society.” Sandile Jegwa was handed a 20-year sentence for the premeditated killing of his girlfriend, Cleo Diko. Meanwhile, police have lauded the life sentence handed down to Siyabonga Mbotyi who viciously attacked and mutilated the mother of his child. Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana said: “According to reports, Mbotyi was engaged in a domestic conflict with Nandipha Mthimkhulu, a 23-year-old woman, on October 26, 2019 at Solly Town informal settlement. He strangled the victim to death and mutilated her body.

“As the investigation unfolded, Detective Warrant Officer Marius Erasmus and Detective Sergeant Wynand Carelse were assigned to the case. “They pursued all the information at their disposal, and faced the mighty onslaught of defence lawyers in court. “The investigating team stood their ground in court, calmly stating the facts.