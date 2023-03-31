Police recover suspected stolen Toyota Fortuner near Nerston Border, driver arrested

Cape Town - Border Policing in Nerston arrested a man while driving a suspected stolen Toyota Fortuner.
Border Policing in Nerston successfully recovered a vehicle which was reportedly stolen, a grey Toyota Fortuner thereby arresting a male suspect 36, on Wednesday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, says that members were busy with their routine patrol duties when they spotted the said motor vehicle with Gauteng registration number plates.
“Subsequent to the vehicle being stopped, a search was conducted by the men and women in blue. Whilst checking the car, members somehow noticed that there was something sinister about the vehicle.”
“Upon further investigation, they established that the vehicle was reported stolen in Honeydew (Gauteng Province) during a theft incident which took place in the afternoon of 18 March, 2023 around 4pm.”
“Therefore, the driver was immediately arrested and charged for possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle,” Mohlala said.
Mohlala further said that the police cannot rule out possibilities of adding more charges against him as the investigation continues, more especially with regard to the theft incident which occurred in Honeydew earlier this month (March 2023).
Mohlala also confirmed that the suspect is expected to appear in the Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing the said charges.
The SAPS management in the province acknowledges with much appreciation, the resilience shown by members in tackling cross-border crimes.
IOL