Police recover suspected stolen Toyota Fortuner near Nerston Border, driver arrested

Border Policing in Nerston successfully recovered a vehicle which was reportedly stolen , a grey Toyota Fortuner thereby arresting a male suspect 36, on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, says that members were busy with their routine patrol duties when they spotted the said motor vehicle with Gauteng registration number plates.

“Subsequent to the vehicle being stopped, a search was conducted by the men and women in blue. Whilst checking the car, members somehow noticed that there was something sinister about the vehicle.”

“Upon further investigation, they established that the vehicle was reported stolen in Honeydew (Gauteng Province) during a theft incident which took place in the afternoon of 18 March, 2023 around 4pm.”