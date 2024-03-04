Police release BMW X5 driver on bail after he was arrested for clocking 190km/h on the N4

Mpumalanga traffic officials arrested a 35-year-old man on the N4 toll road, Schoemanskloof towards Mbombela for allegedly driving at 190 kilometres per hour in a 100km per hour zone. “He was driving a BMX X5 sport utility vehicle (SUV),” Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison spokesperson, Moeti Mmusi, said.

He said the 35-year-old man is expected to appear before the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Monday, after he was nabbed on Friday afternoon, and released by police on bail. “The speedster was released on a R3,000 bail at Ngodwana police station and is expected to appear in court,” said Mmusi. A 35-year-old man was arrested by police in Mpumalanga for allegedly clocking 190 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometres per hour zone. File Picture: Mike Dibetsoe/Independent Media “He was driving from Johannesburg direction towards Mbombela.”

Last year, IOL reported that traffic authorities in Mpumalanga had arrested a motorist clocking 155km/h in a 100km/h zone. At the time, Mmusi said the motorist was driving an Audi RS3. He was released on R1,000 bail. “An Audi RS3 male driver is out on R1,000 bail after he was arrested by the Traffic Intervention Unit of the department of community safety, security and liaison for excessive speeding,” Mmusi said.

“The speedster was caught on the N4 toll road near Schoemanskloof for driving at 155km/h on a 100km/h zone. The Audi RS5 driver was also taken to Ngodwana police station, where he was released bail. Speed is often cited as authorities as the key factor behind the many fatal crashes experienced on South Africa’s roads.

In January, even though Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga described the decrease in the number of road fatalities during the 2023/2024 festive season as a story of progress achieved against extraordinary odds, independent bodies said the number of deaths remained too high to celebrate just yet. Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga. File Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers. In fact, groups such as the AA reported that although the number of fatalities were reported to be on a decline, the high number of deaths on the country’s roads still required urgent intervention. Chikunga released the 2023/2024 festive season road statistics in January, where she revealed that 1,427 people died on the roads in the 2023/2024 festive season between December 1 and January 11, which was 25 fewer than the previous year.