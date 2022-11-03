Police say 21 bodies found at Krugersdorp mine had no wounds or strangulation marks

Durban - While police continue their search for those responsible for the deaths of at least 21 suspected illegal miners, police say there is no evidence the men were murdered. "We cannot speculate. There is no evidence to suggest they have been killed," SAPS national spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili told IOL.

On Thursday morning, police teams discovered two more bodies at the Krugersdorp mine. Meanwhile, 19 bodies were recovered at the same area just hours before. “Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased were moved and placed where they were discovered. No foul play is suspected at this stage, and post-mortems will determine the cause of death. All the necessary role-players were summoned to the scene. An inquest docket has been registered for further investigation," Muridili said.

In an earlier interview with eNCA, Muridili said the two bodies were found inside a mine shaft, near where the 19 were found, leading police to suspect that the 19 were removed from inside the open mine shaft. In September, Police Minister Bheki Cele said specialised units had been deployed to the area. "The West Rand is the epicentre of illegal mining activities in the Gauteng province and has seen increase in crimes associated with illegal mining.

“In July, eight women were raped allegedly by a group of armed men, believed to be illegal miners, or so-called ‘zama zamas’, operating in the mining town of West Village," Cele said. In a number of operations, police have arrested scores of illegal miners, some from South Africa and others from neighbouring countries. IOL