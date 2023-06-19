Police seek community assistance after Eastern Cape woman found murdered

Cape Town - Eastern Cape police have expressed shock after a woman was found brutally murdered with some body parts missing as police arrived at the scene in the Masakala Administration Area. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said the body of the 41-year-old woman was found on Friday, June 16.

“It is alleged that on the mentioned date at about 12pm, SAPS Maluti members responded to a complaint of a body of a female found lying outside an abandoned homestead in Masakala Administration Area,” Naidu said. She said some body parts of the victim were missing when police arrived at the scene. “It was established that some of the body parts of the deceased were missing. The woman was identified as Nomajama Khetsiwe, 41. Some of her personal belongings were found a few metres away from her body,” Naidu said.

“According to her family, the woman was last seen on Monday, June 12, 2023, at her home in Masakala. A case of murder is under investigation.” Police have confirmed they suspect the body of Khetsiwe was dumped where she was found. Alfred Nzo District Police Commissioner, Major General Nompumelelo Majikijela expressed her shock at the brutality of the murder.