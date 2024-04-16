Policeman sentenced for stealing girlfriend’s phone and firing his work firearm in public

A police officer in the Easter Cape has been sentenced after he stole his ex-girlfriend’s phone and discharged a firearm in a public place. The 33-year-old officer was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for an incident that took place on 21 June 2021.

Ipid said Constable Monwabisi Arthur Phambo had an argument with his then girlfriend on WhatsApp. After the exchange, he went to her place of residence and fired several shots using his work firearm. “The ex-girlfriend was hiding in the house at the time. Constable Phambo gained access into the house but did not find anyone. He stole a cellular phone that belonged to his ex-girlfriend,’’ said Ipid spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping.

Shuping said case of a discharge of firearm was reported to Ipid in the Eastern Cape and investigators conducted investigations that led to the arrest of Phambo. Shuping said the ex-girlfriend tried to withdraw the complaint but she was told that the matter cannot be withdrawn because it was a gender-based offence. “The docket was handed to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and Constable Phambo was charged for discharge of firearm and theft of a cellular phone,” Shuping added.